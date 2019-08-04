It is time for another challenge for the Trump supporters.
Look at his campaign promises versus what he has done.
He said he would repeal Obamacare and replace it with a better plan. He has never divulged a plan nor submitted one to Congress. He was going to fix the nation's deteriorating infrastructure. Again, he has no plan and has fixed nothing.
He was going to build a "beautiful" wall along our southern border and Mexico was going to pay for it. For two years, he had a Republican Congress and only built about 13 miles of a wall in the last three years. Mexico didn't pay for one inch of it.
He was going to solve the opioid crisis. Drug addiction problems are costing us billions of dollars, not to mention all the lives lost. No plan was ever submitted to Congress.
Perhaps if Trump wasn't so busy separating children from their parents, trying to cover up his obstructions of justice and playing golf, he could form a plan to do something about something.
So far, all he has done is give tax breaks to those who don't need them. How much money is enough for billionaires?
The economy and job growth were already on the rise long before Trump took office, so it is questionable how much credit he should get.
If he couldn't say "no collusion" and "no obstruction" over and over again, I don't know what he would talk about. But that is not what the Mueller report says. The truth is Trump is guilty of both and would be on trial if he wasn't president. If "no man is above the law" is to be a reality, that needs to be changed.
John Kuntz
La Conner
