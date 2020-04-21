Important to keep Anacortes safe, isolated
I am greatly concerned that Anacortes will become a hot spot for the novel coronavirus this summer if we open our Port to the world as usual.
Many of our regular boaters come up from the Seattle area, and we also attract Canadian and California boaters, among others. We have no way to protect our stores and residents from visitors with the virus. Our isolation has been a boon so far. Let’s not tempt fate.
Carol Harrington
Anacortes
