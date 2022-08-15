LevelTen MarketPulse provides instant access to anonymized power purchase agreement (PPA) price data, as well as renewable energy project data and analytics from the industry's largest renewable energy platform.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure and operator of the world's largest marketplaces for energy and asset sales, today launched LevelTen MarketPulse, cloud-based software that provides instant access to real-time data and analytics based on real market activity in North America and Europe. MarketPulse enables clean energy developers, buyers, and investors to quickly analyze the market and make better-informed decisions, leveraging PPA and renewable project data from the industry's largest hub for clean energy transactions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.