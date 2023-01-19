Leviton launches two new, innovative Cat 6A cables in the LM-RDT product line

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced the expansion of the industry's smallest diameter product line of Cat 6A cables. These two new cables, the LM-RDT CMR and LM-RDT I/O, round out the LM-RDT product line in conjunction with the previously launched LM-RDT CMP cable. The innovative RDT product line can now be used in all enterprise environments including plenum, riser, and indoor/outdoor applications. The new LM-RDT CMR and LM-RDT I/O cables not only offer very small outside diameters, but also offer enhanced margin guarantees beyond standard, including 8 dB for alien crosstalk performance to ensure robust 10G network performance.


