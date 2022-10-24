To simplify management in dense racks and cabinets, Leviton has created an innovative solution for global applications

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of the Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT Patch Panel. With an innovative front-loading bezel, the panels are designed to ease deployment in existing networks, enable easy upgrades and simplify frequent adds, moves and changes for a variety of media applications. The panels are available in 2RU 48-port format, compatible with all QUICKPORT connectors and fit all industry-standard 19-inch racks and cabinets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.