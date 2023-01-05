Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton)

Investments will double the size of Leviton's Fuquay-Varina, NC fiber optic cabling facility and expand global production capacity in multiple manufacturing plants

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leader in electrical, lighting, and networking systems is making significant progress on its five-year, $80 million global capital investment plan for its Network Solutions business. These critical investments will increase production capacity worldwide and upgrade facility equipment further enabling product innovation. This investment also strengthens the $202 million acquisition of Berk-Tek in 2020 thereby making Leviton one of the top end-to-end manufacturers of copper and fiber network infrastructure systems in the world.


