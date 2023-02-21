SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis County, Washington, has selected Millig Design Build to implement a $5M project to renew critical infrastructure and replace aging equipment at the Lewis County Jail.

"The jail's current HVAC systems are past end-of-life and the facility is experiencing a lot of component failures," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "The building controls system is also antiquated and no longer supported, which makes it difficult for facility personnel to maintain and find replacement parts."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.