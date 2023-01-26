Improved supply capabilities of Florbetaben (18F) to provide access to Amyloid-PET to patients throughout the MENA region

BERLIN, Germany and BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) and Advanced Medical Support (AMS) announced today that both companies have entered into a strategic partnership and licensing agreement providing AMS with rights to have Florbetaben (18F) manufactured at the American University of Beirut Medical Centre (AUBMC) and to distribute the tracer in Lebanon, Jordan and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.