LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health)

LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health)

 By LifeStance Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on feedback from current employees about their experience working at LifeStance.


