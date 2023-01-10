New York Times best-selling author, Leadership Consultant and Drama Researcher, Cy Wakeman to headline new quarterly event series aimed at infusing care in the workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company, announces Cy Wakeman as keynote speaker at LimeTime on February 28th, 2023. LimeTime is a new, quarterly virtual event series that will bring together HR leaders, industry experts and the Limeade teams responsible for driving groundbreaking research and technology innovation to help organizations create healthier workplaces.  


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.