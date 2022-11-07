Dave Smith, new President and COO of Limeade

Dave Smith, new President and COO of Limeade

 By Limeade

Former Payscale executive brings best-in-class operational excellence to further profitability and growth 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, announced the promotion of Dave Smith from GM of the TINYpulse division to President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Henry Albrecht.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.