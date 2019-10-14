GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions had a chance to build a big lead in the first half.
They had a chance to put it away in the second half.
When they left the door open for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers took over.
Detroit settled for five Matt Prater field goals and Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was whistled for a costly penalty on each of Green Bay’s last two drives, helping the Packers rally for a 23-22 victory Monday night.
The Lions were in position for a big NFC North road win after they opened a 22-13 lead with 12:17 remaining. Prater connected from 54 yards after Justin Coleman intercepted a Rodgers pass that went off Darrius Shepherd’s facemask at the Lions 2.
But Detroit (2-2-1) was shut out the rest of the way, and Rodgers led the Packers on two scoring drives.
First, Rodgers threw a gorgeous 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 9:03 remaining. The Lions sacked Rodgers on third down earlier in the drive, but the Packers were awarded a first down when Flowers was flagged for illegal use of hands.
Green Bay (5-1) got the ball back with 6:46 left and went on a 14-play drive that ended with Mason Crosby’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. Flowers had another illegal-use-of-hands penalty that helped the division-leading Packers run out the clock.
Detroit wasted a fast start. Kerryon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run helped the Lions build a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.
￼ The New York Jets have activated tight end Chris Herndon after he completed a four-game suspension and waived linebacker Frankie Luvu.
The Jets had a roster exemption for Herndon that expired Monday, causing them to make a move to clear a spot for him on the active roster. Herndon was banned for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He was eligible to practice with the team last week, but is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The team is hoping Herndon, who had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, will return to practice this week.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State wide receiver Weston Bridges is entering the transfer portal.
The school confirmed the move Monday. Bridges played in six games last season as a redshirt freshman. He made the transition from running back to wide receiver this year, but he has not played in a game in 2019.
The Spartans are off this weekend after losing 38-0 to Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan State returns to the field Oct. 26 against Penn State.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ PHILADELPHIA — Houston and Memphis share the top spot in the American Athletic Association’s preseason basketball coaches’ poll.
The Cougars and Tigers finished with 113 points. Houston received seven first-place votes, while Memphis got four first-place votes in the poll released Monday at the conference’s media day in Philadelphia.
Houston won the 2018-19 American regular-season championship, reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and won a program-record 33 games. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has landed what is widely considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in just his second season on the bench.
Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named the league’s preseason Player of the Year and Memphis freshman James Wiseman was unanimously picked as the American’s preseason Rookie of the Year. Cumberland was the 2018-19 AAC Player of the Year and the American’s Championship Most Outstanding Player.
Wiseman, Cumberland, Temple guard Quinton Rose, Houston guard DeJon Jarreau and USF guard Laquincy Rideau all made the preseason first team.
￼ The NCAA has denied a request for junior forward Micah Potter to play during the fall semester after transferring from Ohio State two days before the season opener last November.
The 6-foot-9 Potter, who has not competed in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, will be eligible to play beginning Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.
Potter dealt with ankle injuries his first two years. The Ohio native appeared in 59 games with 16 starts for the Buckeyes, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46%.
TENNIS
￼ LINZ, Austria — Coco Gauff is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.
The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.
“This is a special moment for me,” Gauff said.
And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a “lucky loser” when another player withdrew from the field.
“I’m still overwhelmed and shocked,” Gauff said, according to the WTA’s website. “I guess it’s crazy to say it’s my first WTA title. This was definitely not on the calendar at the beginning of the year, because I didn’t think I’d have a chance to get in, and now I’m the champion, so it’s crazy.”
This week’s run, which including a victory over Kiki Bertens for her initial top-10 win, was the latest impressive performance for Gauff, who was expected to rise inside the top 75 when the new WTA rankings were released Monday.
