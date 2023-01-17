Little receives patent for its Bluetooth Chain of Custody technology as D'Ambrosio-Correll joins following in-home fitness company MIRROR's successful $500M acquisition by lululemon

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little bird Connected Care, Inc., announced today that Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll, former executive at MIRROR, will join the company as its Chief Technology Officer. D'Ambrosio-Correll ran engineering, product, manufacturing and supply chain through the Lululemon Corporation's $500 million acquisition of MIRROR until January of this year. D'Ambrosio-Correll will also become Littlebird Co-founder alongside Founder and Chief Executive Officer Monica Plath who started the company in Spring 2020.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.