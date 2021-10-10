Dr. Candace (Thompson) Fleischer, a Burlington-Edison High School graduate who is a researcher at Emory University in Atlanta, is a recipient of the Director’s New Innovator Award by the National Institutes of Health, Emory announced on Tuesday.
The $1.5 million, five-year award supports unusually innovative research from early career investigators who are within 10 years of their final degree or clinical residency, and is part of the National Institutes of Health Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research program.
Fleischer plans to use magnetic resonance imaging in new ways to study metabolic disease. She said the research could open new understanding of how conditions such as diabetes or non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, or rarer inherited metabolic diseases, affect the brain and other organs.
It could also offer insights into how metabolism affects brain health and function, adding to the knowledge of disorders ranging from Alzheimer’s disease and brain injury to cancer.
“We do not have a way to non-invasively image metabolic abnormalities in the clinic,” said Fleischer, who is assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences at Emory and part of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory. “Yet we have steadily increasing evidence that metabolism is crucial for disease onset and treatment response.”
After earning both bachelor and master of science degrees in chemistry from Western Washington University, Fleischer earned her PhD in physical chemistry from Georgia Tech.
