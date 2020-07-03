Many residents in Skagit County and elsewhere see the Fourth of July as a chance to light off fireworks.
But state and local law enforcement want the colorful activity done with safety in mind ... or in some cases, not at all.
Residents are encouraged to check state and local guidelines and restrictions regarding fireworks. Fireworks are banned in Anacortes, La Conner, Burlington and Concrete. People in Lyman and Hamilton can light them off at times following state law: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
In Mount Vernon, fireworks may be discharged between noon and midnight on the Fourth of July, and in Sedro-Woolley it’s from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. that day.
Residents are encouraged to contact local fire departments for information on what fireworks are and aren’t allowed. The State Patrol has a web page explaining which fireworks — such as bottle rockets, sky rockets and firecrackers — are illegal on nontribal land.
The Skagit County Fire Marshal’s website includes safety tips. Among them: Don’t allow children to play with or ignite fireworks; only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves or flammable materials; do not try to re-light fireworks that didn’t function the first time; and keep a bucket of water handy.
