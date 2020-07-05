After spending spring indoors because of a global pandemic, scientists recently resumed some boots-on-the-ground field work in Skagit County.
Staff of local nonprofits, Native American tribes and government agencies are again monitoring water quality, wildlife and plant growth along muddy intertidal shorelines and forested stream sides.
“It feels good. It’s nice to be out,” Marcus Campidilli of the Samish Indian Nation’s Natural Resources Department said through the muffle of a face mask while at Fidalgo Bay.
As is now standard protocol for scientists, including those who have resumed water quality monitoring for Skagit County and studies for the Padialla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Campidilli and his co-worker Matt Castle drove separately June 25 to meet at their Fidalgo Bay monitoring site.
“The program is different now because of COVID-19. We have standard protocols for wearing masks and physical distancing during surveys. We also have more stringent gear sanitation protocols,” Castle said.
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Executive Director Alison Studley said her organization has equipped staff with COVID-19 safety kits for their field work.
“It’s got hand sanitizer, it’s got wipes, it’s got disinfectant that we can spray, it’s got disposable gloves, it’s got some extra masks,” Studley said.
The kits also include the new protocols because every detail of a day on the job now needs to be evaluated through the lens of COVID-19.
“You can’t just sit on the tailgate together and eat lunch anymore because we can’t have people that close,” Studley said as an example.
For staff of the Samish Natural Resources Department, watching for invasive species is a large focus of field work this summer.
Within the past two weeks, staff for the first time this year set and retrieved traps for two of those species: the European green crab and the Asian giant hornet.
So far, only one green crab shell has been found in Fidalgo Bay, but live crabs have been found in nearby Padilla Bay and on various other saltwater shorelines of Washington.
The species has been seen in areas of the East and West coasts to repopulate quickly, displace native animals and change nearshore habitat.
“They’re an invasive species that’s not good overall for our ecosystem,” Campidilli said.
The giant hornet hasn’t been found locally, but the first discovery in the U.S. was made in nearby Whatcom County, and various agencies are now on the lookout for the species, which can harm native pollinators and wipe out a hive of honeybees in a single day.
While hornet trapping is a new addition to field studies in Skagit County this year, green crab trapping is ongoing but was delayed because of the pandemic.
“We missed April and May sampling due to the pandemic,” Castle, a Samish Natural Resources technician, said of the April-to-September program.
Some opportunities were missed entirely while staff worked remotely from March into early June.
For Samish Natural Resources, checking up on the Oregon spotted frog in an area where habitat improvement work was done in the fall was one of them.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group and the Northwest Straits Foundation each also missed surveys of young salmon making their way from river to sea, partially because they rely on volunteers to help with that work.
“We had to cancel our fish monitoring season ... We basically missed that window because it wasn’t COVID-safe to enlist volunteers to do it,” Samish Natural Resources technician Sarah Wheatley said.
The nonprofit Northwest Straits Foundation also canceled volunteer-reliant beach seining, where a net is used to corral wildlife in shallow water to assess which species are present.
“It’s just not a survey we could effectively do with social distancing,” Northwest Straits Marine Projects Manager Jason Morgan said.
The staff hope to resume this summer a survey of a restored beach where forage fish eggs were found last year at Bowman Bay inside Deception State Park.
“We need a scientific research permit with State Parks, and right as this COVID pandemic hit, our permit was expiring,” Morgan said. “They currently are not allowing any research on state parks right now and have been told to hold off on reviewing any applications for permits.”
Field work that is being done has been incrementally resumed and remains scaled back.
For the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s Department of Environmental Protection, which monitors drinking water on the reservation, water quality on beaches, fisheries and other natural resources, only a few weeks lapsed before resuming some of its critical field work that was possible for just one person to do.
“We took the time to make sure we could come up with a plan to do it safely and that we had staff who were comfortable doing it solo,” department director Todd Mitchell said.
Once the county’s COVID-19 testing site at Skagit Valley College opened, the department allowed two-person work. More intensive efforts with teams of three or more had to wait for the county to reach Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan.
“It took us until June to get back to doing water quality monitoring by boat,” Mitchell said.
Studley of Skagit Fisheries said her staff are happy to be back in the field.
“They were at home for almost three full months ... They were super excited to get back to doing field work,” she said. “The ability to go out and get a couple days or even a day of field work in and break up the home or remote work has been a very welcome addition.”
Campidilli said he was happy to get back outside, too, to revel in the sights and smells of the Fidalgo Bay landscape.
“Even though it’s kind of a fishy, salty, weird smell, you miss it not being in the field,” he said.
