We all love the charming glow of winter lights, but when a string stops lighting up, where do you take them? Here are a few options in the Skagit County area.
RECYCLING DROP-OFF
Recycling deposit boxes for working or nonworking lights are located directly inside the main doors of the following businesses until the end of January:
n Lowe’s in Burlington.
n Home Depot in Mount Vernon.
n Skagit River Steel and Recycling, 1265 S. Anacortes St., Burlington: 360-757-6096. Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
RECYCLING MAIL-IN
Both working and nonworking lights accepted.
n Christmas Light Source: christmas-light-source.com.
n Holiday LEDs: holidayleds.com.
CHRISTMAS TREE COMPOSTING
The best place for the good old-fashioned, indoor, cut evergreen tree after the holiday is the compost pile. By city, here are the options for helping your tree return to the soil. Trees must be clean and free of decorations, lights, bows, tinsel, glitter and flocking.
n Composting curbside pick-up: Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley.
In all of these cities, residents serviced with a curbside green waste cart may cut up their tree and place them inside the green cart. Make sure your tree fits inside your cart, and do not leave the tree on top of the cart or beside it. Refer to your city’s Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division webpage for additional information.
Composting you haul
n City of Sedro-Woolley recycling facility, 315 Sterling St.: For Sedro-Woolley residents only. The facility accepts clean trees, free of charge, during the first three weeks in January. Look for large signs outside the facility gates. Hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed on holidays.
n City of Mount Vernon yard waste facility, 1010 Shop St.: For Mount Vernon residents only. The facility accepts clean trees, free of charge. Hours: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., closed on holidays.
n Skagit Soils, 13260 Ball Road, Mount Vernon: All Skagit County residents are welcome. Base disposal fee for yard waste and tree composting is 2.5 cents per pound with a $50 minimum. Winter hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
PACKAGING MATERIAL RECYCLING AND REUSE
Packing peanuts, bubble wrap and air pillows are often part of the packaging contained in holiday shipping orders. Beyond letting your kids make music in the hallways by popping them, here are some options for reuse and recycling.
Low packaging requests
n Email customer service at Amazon.com: cs-reply@amazon.com. Ask them to make a note in your account to avoid plastic packaging or avoid extra packaging when possible.
n Search through Amazon’s Frustration Free Packaging products. The program sends your item without, essentially, a box around a box. The box is recyclable and comes without excess packaging materials. Not every item on Amazon is available for this service, but it’s a start.
n Skip two-day shipping and ask for bulk delivery. When you’re ordering multiple items, be sure to request that they be sent together. It may take a few days longer to get your items, but you’ll get far less cardboard/plastic packaging.
When you ask for items to be delivered quickly, the online distributor loses the ability to consolidate deliveries. Rather than sorting items into trucks in the cheapest way, the company now has to focus on the fastest way. That means more trucks running on the roads and airplanes jetting through skies.
Recycling at mail and shipping stores
Specialty mail and shipping stores will often take all three of the packing materials for reuse as long as they are clean and contained.
This includes UPS, FedEx and other specialty or private mail shops. Find stores in your municipality and give them a call to see what they’re looking to accept. Do note that the U.S. Postal Service does not take these back.
Recycling at department stores
You can drop off bubble wrap and air pillows to be recycled at a number of locations such as Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, etc. Find the closest drop-off sites by visiting the Plastic Film Recycling website at plasticfilmrecycling.org/recycling-bags-and-wraps/find-drop-off-location.
WRAPPING PAPER ALTERNATIVES, RECYCLING AND DISPOSAL
Wrapping paper should not go in the recycling bin unless you specifically purchased recyclable paper. The same goes for tissue paper, ribbon and bows.
Even things like gift boxes, bags or cards that would normally be recyclable have to go in the trash if they’re embellished with glitter or a metallic finish.
Recyclable options for paper
Craft paper and newspaper are both recyclable and if used as gift wrap, and can be recycled in the curbside bin. Unembellished paper bags are recyclable as well.
ALTERNATIVE WRAPPING OPTIONS
There are lots of wonderful and creative ways to wrap gifts in reusable and recyclable materials.
For example, check out Spoonflower’s video tutorial to learn more about the Japanese style of wrapping gifts in decorative cloth and scarves at blog.spoonflower.com/2019/11/6-ways-to-wrap-a-gift-with-furoshiki.
