Mount Vernon High School students Adlemi Mendiola and Rildoa Albornoz have been named students of the month by the Mount Vernon Rotary Club, according to a news release.
Alipio Terenzi was named the teacher of the year.
Mendiola maintains a 3.961 GPA while staying involved with ASB, DECA, LINK and the Mount Vernon Mariachi. She is the daughter of Diana Rincon-Mendiola and Mario Rincon.
Before the onset of the pandemic, Mendiola was working at Jungle Playland. She plans to study civil engineering at Washington State University. In her spare time, Mendiola likes to read, volunteer and participate in youth group.
Albornoz maintains a 3.9 GPA and participates in chess club, art club, Makers Club and is a member of the school soccer team. He is the son of Delcy Ibanez and Rildo Ney Albornoz.
Albornoz plans to attend a four-year university to study civil engineering. In his downtime he likes to draw and play badminton.
Terenzi, an English language development teacher, has taught at the high school for 23 years. Terenzi said he has enjoyed working with English learners, as he was a former international student himself.
Terenzi earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at Western Washington University and earned a master’s degree in teaching English as a second language. His passion is to learn about other cultures and languages. He grew up in Italy and studied English, French and German there. At WWU he began to learn Spanish, and lately he has been learning Russian and some Marshallese.
“I love working with multilingual students from many cultures,” Terenzi said, adding that he especially enjoys working with students from Latin countries.
Terenzi likes to hike, cook, garden and practice photography in his spare time.
B-E grad wins Domino’s scholarship
Lyssa Killgo, a member of the Burlington-Edison High School class of 2020, won an FFA scholarship sponsored by Domino’s, according to a news release.
Killgo will attend Washington State University in the fall to study animal sciences with the intention of being a large animal veterinarian.
As an FFA student, Killgo held multiple leadership positions, including chapter vice president. Killgo earned her FFA state degree, and competes on the veterinary science, dairy cattle management, and floriculture and nursery/landscape teams. She has raised a market lamb and hog, and practiced her dog-handling skills by learning about kennel sanitization and canine diets through hands-on experience.
Eighteen students across the country received $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships are part of Domino’s five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization.
Repplier named to President’s List at Gonzaga
Matthew Repplier, a resident of Mount Vernon, earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2020, according to a news release.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
