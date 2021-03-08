For several weeks, local museums have been permitted to be reopen to patrons.
Local museum directors say they're grateful ... and art lovers seem to be, too.
In the three weeks since Skagit County moved to Phase 2 of Healthy Washington, the state's COVID-19 reopening plan, museums have been allowed allow visitors at 25% capacity. Museum of Northwest Art Executive Director Joanna Sikes said for her museum, that's 250 people at a time. Patrons must wear masks and be mindful of social distancing requirements.
"Most people are just so thankful we're open and that all the museums are open. This is something people have been waiting for," Sikes said.
She said she's especially thankful that people are able to view the recently opened exhibition featuring Pacific Northwest artist Max Benjamin. The Guemes Island resident was honored with a Washington State Governor's Arts and Heritage Award.
The Museum of Northwest Art's galleries are open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and the gift shop from noon to 5 p.m. every day.
Skagit County Historical Museum Director Jo Wolfe said the museum has done well since hosting more visitors.
"Having been closed for so long, it's so great to be open," she said. "We didn't know what to expect but we've had constant guests."
The Skagit County Historical Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The Sedro-Woolley Museum is open noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and the Anacortes Museum plans to reopen later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.