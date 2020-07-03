SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Not having the necessary outdoor gear used to be a major problem.
Not any more.
Washington State Parks recently partnered with Arrive Outdoors, an outdoor travel company that provides rental equipment for hiking, backpacking, camping, winter recreation and other outdoor activities.
“This partnership with Arrive Outdoors is a natural fit for many of our Washington state parks visitors,” said Sarah Yearout, concessions manager for Washington State Parks. “By renting gear, people now have a sustainable, economical and practical option for making sure they’re ready for the outdoors.”
Gear is shipped via FedEx to any viable address and to FedEx locations, participating Walgreens, hotels and even vacation rentals.
Park visitors wanting to rent gear can do so by linking from Washington State Parks’ Gear Rental web page (www.parks.state.wa.us/1176/Gear-rental). A portion of the revenue goes to Washington State Parks.
The company does not ship directly to state parks. High-quality gear can be rented by either a la carte items or complete sets with delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States.
A two-person tent rents for as low as $4 per day. Camping sets include a tent, sleeping pad and bag rental for $8 per day.
Arrive Outdoors supports individual, group and large-group rentals. People reserve gear from the company’s website and gear is shipped directly to their home for free. Renters are only charged at the time of shipping.
Other items for rent include cots, hammocks, packs, camp stoves, apparel, footwear, trekking poles, binoculars and even bear-safety gear.
“We’re excited to partner with Washington State Parks to make it easier than ever for everyone to access the state parks with the gear they need,” said Rachelle Snyder, founder and CEO of Arrive Outdoors. "Families can now easily prepare for their upcoming camping trip, and individuals no longer need to spend thousands of dollars on backpacking gear that they’ll only use once this year."
Arrive Outdoors has implemented extensive health and safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, thoroughly hand-cleaning and treating all gear after each rental using cleaning solutions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
All gear is treated while tents are line-dried before each rental. All apparel is commercially laundered and treated with laundry additives to fight viruses.
To return equipment, use the packaging the gear arrived in, adhere the free return label and tape provided, and drop off at any FedEx or Walgreens location.
State Parks adds free days
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission added two free days in 2020, replacing the two lost to COVID-19-related closures in April.
On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first makeup free day is Sept. 13 and the second will be Oct. 10.
The first date will celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend, a national movement to get every Girl Scout into a state park.
The second will recognizes World Mental Health Day, supporting State Parks’ participation in the nationwide ParkRx movement to help people access nature’s health benefits.
Though most state parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by making sure to recreate responsibly.
