Students of the month
Cynthia Elston and Philip Chuprinov have been named February students of the month by the Mount Vernon Rotary Club.
Elston is the daughter of Kathy and Steve Elston and maintains a 3.975 grade-point average. She is a member of the track and field and cross country programs.
Elston is also a member of National Honor Society, LINK and Girl Scouts, and won the Outstanding Science Student Department Award.
Elston plans to attend college to study environmental science and possibly enter the Peace Corps.
Chuprinov maintains a 3.9 GPA and is the son of Taisa and Aleksandr Chuprinov of Burlington. He is a member of the National Honors Society and has experience working with youths in a mentor role at summer camps.
He is a full-time Running Start student and is on track to graduate with an associates degree in June. Chuprinov will attend Western Washington University, where he was granted admission with distinction, and work toward a biology general emphasis bachelors of science. He also plans to pursue a masters degree in education.
School honors
n Diego Smith of Sedro-Woolley was named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester for earning a GPA of 3.85 or higher. He is majoring in business administration.
n Aiden Woodard of Burlington was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, for fall semester 2019. Woodard had a GPA of 3.4 or higher to qualify.
n Jayla Dunn of Burlington was named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama, where she had a GPA of 3.5 or above.
n The following local students earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and were named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University: Alison Blanton, Carly Froneberger, Amberly Jennings, Victoria Mahle, Kathrine Morgan, Kailey Willard.
n Sedro-Woolley resident Alex Lathum graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, in December 2019 with a master of science degree in mathematics.
