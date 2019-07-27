More than 200 quilts were featured at the Woolley Fiber Quilters’ 10th annual quilt show on July 12-14 at Cascade Middle School in Sedro-Woolley. Guests voted for their favorite quilts. This year’s theme was “United We Stand.”
Extra Large
1. Dianne Lowe, Burlington; 2. Jahr Huber, Mount Vernon; 3. Grace Hawley, Arlington; HM: Lyne Olson, Mount Vernon.
Large
1. Dianne Lowe, Burlington; 2. Norma Cook, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Renee Swanson, Lyman; HM: Mary Ann Musgrove, La Conner.
Medium
1. Noni Moody, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Marie Biladeau, La Conner; 3. Louise James, Anacortes; HM: Renee Swanson, Lyman.
Small
1. Dianne Lowe, Burlington; 2. Lori Stiles, Lyman; 3. Judy Steen, Bow; HM: Jahr Huber, Mount Vernon.
Extra Small
1. Noni Moody, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Jennifer Adams, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Joy Eberly, Mount Vernon; HM: Christina See, Rockport.
”United We Stand”
1. Natalie Hunskor, Mount Vernon; 2. Bonita Yeager, Concrete; 3. Beverly Krasselt, Mount Vernon; HM: Barbara Dahl, Bellingham.
Patriotic
1. Maggie Radliff, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Linda Downing, Springdale; 3. Raychelle Stern, Mount Vernon; HM: Bonnie Harp, Bellingham.
Holiday
1. Jan Schuirman, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Renee Swanson, Lyman; 3. Norma Cook, Sedro-Woolley; HM: Dianne Lowe, Burlington.
Challenge: “It’s a Bug’s Life”
1. Pat Jacobsen, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Bonnie Taylor, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Jacque Chase, La Conner; HM: Judy Johnson, Sedro-Woolley.
Youth
1. Maddie Wickham, Mount Vernon; 2. Brooke Ryan, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Brooke Ryan, Sedro-Woolley; HM: Jessica Torset, Sedro-Woolley.
Other
1. Carol Walker, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Carol Walker, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Carol Walker, Sedro-Woolley; HM: Judy Garrison, Sedro-Woolley.
Fiber Arts
1. Carol Walker, Sedro-Woolley; 2. Lonnie Keown, Sedro-Woolley; 3. Carol Walker, Sedro-Woolley; HM: Noni Moody, Sedro-Woolley.
Burlington resident to compete at national quilt event
Dianne Lowe of Burlington has been accepted as a contestant at the American Quilters Society QuiltWeek in Paducah, Ky., on Sept. 11-14 with her quilt Friendship Remembered.
The contest will feature almost 700 quilts from 38 states and 16 countries. More than $120,000 in cash will be awarded.
