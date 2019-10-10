Skagit Valley artist Peter Dunthorne gave a talk Wednesday afternoon at Evergreen Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley about one of his newest art pieces.
Dunthorne's piece titled "Evergreen Eagle" is a painted relief carving of an eagle on an old-growth Western red cedar plank in a Coastal Salish traditional design.
The art piece, which hangs in the main hallway at Evergreen Elementary, represents not only the elementary school and its mascot (the eagle) but the school’s connection with the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Dunthorne has participated in the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe for about 46 years.
“It’s so exciting to finally have it,” Principal Brian Isakson added. “The Upper Skagit have been so generous and Mr. Dunthorne’s carving is an amazing addition to our school.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.