40th District legislators will join their counterparts from the 10th and 42nd districts in a Northwest Washington Virtual Town Hall at 6 p.m. May 4 on Facebook Live.
Residents can submit questions during the live event in the comment section of the Northwest Washington Regional Virtual Town Hall Facebook page, or in advance at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PXXGCTP.
Participating: 40th District legislators Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes; Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow; and Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham; 10th District Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor; and 42nd District Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on public health, the economy, and our way of life," Lekanoff said in an announcement of the online meeting. "The 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order has been tough on all of us, but it’s necessary to save lives. As work to flatten the curve continues, we are getting several questions from constituents about available resources to help families, workers, and small businesses during the crisis."
