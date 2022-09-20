“This is what BBB is all about,” said founder Bookie Gates. “We are able to teach critical life skills, break down barriers, and empower youth of color by using sports as a framework.”

 By Baseball Beyond Borders, Converge Media

Tickets are now available for the film premier at T-Mobile Park on September 27

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball Beyond Borders (BBB) and Converge Media (Converge) announced tickets are available for the premier of the short film "Reconciliation Tour" on September 27 at T-Mobile Park's Ellis Pavilion from 3-5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved at Baseball Beyond Borders.

