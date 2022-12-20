The Lockstep Receivables application is recognized as an "Acumatica-Certified Application" for 2022 updates.
SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lockstep, the connected accounting network, announced that its software, the award-winning Lockstep Receivables has been validated to work with the latest upgrades and updates of Acumatica, 2022 R2 and R1.
With this validation, Lockstep Receivables continues to be recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Ensuring this secure connection allows Acumatica customers to leverage the award-winning accounts receivable automation technology to elevate Acumatica users' collections strategy while decreasing DSO by 30%.
Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Lockstep has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"We're honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves," said Eric Moore, VP Sales at Lockstep. "This is a testament to the strength of our application and the depth of our integration with the Acumatica platform. With our suite of enhancements and Acumatica's solid foundation, I believe the sky's the limit for us."
About Lockstep:
Lockstep is a connected accounting network that automates accounting workflows between companies. The pioneer in Connected Accounting, Lockstep allows accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) teams to automate all their receivables and payables workflows in one place, improving productivity, cash flow, and working capital. Lockstep has won numerous awards including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award, 2022 Top Accounting Solution by CFO Tech Outlook, and Most Promising Fintech Solution by CIOReview.
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.