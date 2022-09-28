Logo (PRNewsfoto/Logixboard)

 By Logixboard

The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders.

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.

