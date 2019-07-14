LOS ANGELES — Long-threatened Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were set to begin Sunday amid anxiety in immigrant communities across the country and questions about how extensive the much-hyped action would actually be.
The raids were expected to take place in several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Atlanta, Baltimore and Houston.
In Florida, ICE agents were seen knocking on doors near Miami International Airport on Sunday and in the migrant farming community of Immokalee on Friday, but there had been no reports of arrests, said Melissa Taveras of Miami-based Florida Immigrant Coalition.
“We don’t know if they’re doing it on purpose — saying these 10 cities are the targets so then smaller places are targeted,” Taveras said.
Taveras had been in contact with migrant families hiding in their homes, and said it felt as though they were preparing for a storm.
“The overall environment is very much like a hurricane: When is it going to come, is it going to hit us, is it going to move north?” she said. “We have people in Homestead, Little Havana, Little Haiti — where we know there are concentrations of immigrants — distributing ‘know your rights’ pamphlets. That seems to be effective because we’re already hearing reports of people not opening their doors.”
Taveras said migrant advocates advise families to memorize the phone number of a relative or an attorney they can phone if they’re detained by ICE, and to ensure a relative knows their full name, date of birth and what location they’re being taken to so that they can try to get released.
In Houston, there was no sign of ICE raids early Sunday.
“It’s actually really quiet. We’re driving around and it’s really empty,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of immigrant advocacy group Fiel Houston.
Espinosa was driving to check out a report that two migrants had been picked up by ICE at an apartment complex late Saturday. Nearly a dozen local churches have volunteered to house migrants during the raids, providing food and other supplies. But many were sheltering in place.
“We’re advising people to just continue with their lives and know their rights so they know what to do,” Espinosa said.
On Saturday night, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his office was “receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.” It’s unclear whether this was part of the larger raid President Trump has threatened.
Jojo Annobil, executive director of immigrant advocacy Justice Corps, said he heard the reports of ICE activity in New York. He said his group, which includes 54 lawyers in New York, New Jersey and Southern states, was prepared to respond by representing migrants with deportation orders, filing motions to reopen their cases.
Many asylum seekers his group has encountered received deportation orders after immigration courts failed to notify them of court dates, or sent them incorrect dates, Annobil said.
While the operation will target a couple thousand people with court removal orders, it will also include “collateral” deportations in which agents may detain immigrants in the country illegally who are not intended targets but happen to be in the area.
At the same time as the beginning of the enforcement crackdown, controversy continues to swirl around conditions in some of the country’s migrant detention centers.
On Friday, reporters accompanying Vice President Mike Pence on a tour of the McAllen, Texas, Border Patrol station’s migrant detention center said about 400 men were crowded into hot, fenced pens with a horrendous stench. The men appeared dirty and said they had been held for more than a month, had not showered in more than a week and wanted to brush their teeth.
Border Patrol officials confirmed that some men had not showered in 10 to 20 days but insisted the facility was air conditioned and that the men were able to brush their teeth.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted his own account of what the tour revealed and derided an earlier report by the New York Times about the overcrowding and dirty conditions that hundreds of children and other detainees have had to endure.
“Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are. Great reviews! Failing @nytimes story was FAKE! The adult single men areas were clean but crowded — also loaded up with a big percentage of criminals … … Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes — Problem Solved!” he tweeted.
On the same day of Pence’s detention center tour, thousands of demonstrators staged protests across the country, including Los Angeles, to denounce the ICE raids and the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies. Appearing on CNN on Friday night, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti chastised the ICE operation on Sunday as chaotic and inhumane.
“These are people going to church wondering if there’s going to be (ICE agents there) when they come out of services,” Garcetti said. “It will spread fear to that entire community and to the U.S. citizens that are a part of their families.”
Sunday’s raids are expected to target not only families but also children who arrived at the border without adults, were released to parents or other sponsors and ordered deported, said Greg Chen, director of government relations at the Washington-based American Immigration Lawyers Assn.
An ICE spokesman wouldn’t give many details, and it remains unclear how many people will be swept up. Trump has tweeted about the raid for nearly a month, and that has immigrants here illegally on edge.
“We are receiving calls from migrants that are very scared,” said Hugo Castro with Border Angels, a migrant rights group, said Friday. “They are canceling their plans for the weekend. For example, we talked to one family who was planning to move this weekend and now they are afraid to move with this going on.”
The threat of raids has had a dramatic effect. In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other leaders have denounced the tactic. Across the country, some immigrants reportedly are skipping work and hiding out, a team of immigration lawyers is descending on a detention facility in Texas, activists are staffing tip hotlines that are ringing off the hook in Tennessee, and a group of advocates launched a preemptive lawsuit in New York.
Though some immigration apprehensions may be the immediate mission, there are broader political goals that are accomplished with the specter of widespread immigration raids. Some immigration analysts said the Trump administration is likely hoping to distract the president’s base from what he has failed to accomplish: the expansion of a southern border “wall” and getting a citizenship question on the U.S. census.
Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump’s overall removal numbers during his first two years in office pale in comparison with those of the previous administration. Trump’s administration is on track to remove only about 8% more foreigners in fiscal year 2019 than President Obama’s last year in office, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.
During the height of deportations under Obama, in 2012, immigration officials removed 409,849 foreigners. By comparison, peak removals under Trump came last year, with 256,085.
This week’s threats came less than a month after Trump announced in a June 17 tweet that ICE would start deporting “millions” of migrants. Days later, that operation was put on hold. This time, some experts and activists said they believe the raids will move forward.
