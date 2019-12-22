Daily Game: 8-2-2

Hit 5: 12-13-16-28-30

Keno: 02-06-11-12-16-21-30-31-34-41-45-48-49-51-54-62-70-71-73-74

Lotto: 03-05-16-24-28-32

Match 4: 03-06-09-16

Powerball: 19-31-35-50-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

Load comments