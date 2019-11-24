OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game: 8-8-6

Keno: 01-08-10-13-15-19-21-25-26-28-33-35-40-51-54-66-69-73-75-76

Match 4: 01-07-12-22

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Load comments