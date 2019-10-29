OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game: 0-0-3

Keno: 05-10-15-17-19-20-24-28-29-36-37-39-44-49-51-53-70-75-77-79

Match 4: 02-03-14-21

Mega Millions: 04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

