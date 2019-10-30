OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game: 8-7-3

Hit 5: 03-04-18-21-33

Keno: 04-06-08-09-10-11-12-15-17-25-26-27-30-33-36-39-55-59-69-77

Lotto: 08-14-28-38-39-46

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Match 4: 01-06-19-24

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Powerball: 19-22-52-56-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

