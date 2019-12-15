Daily Game: 2-5-7

Hit 5: 12-15-17-27-39

Keno: 01-05-13-14-17-18-21-29-32-33-35-36-53-58-63-65-66-68-71-79

Lotto: 02-04-06-25-30-44

Match 4: 09-10-12-20

Powerball: 03-06-12-32-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

Load comments