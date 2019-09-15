Daily Game: 1-4-7

Hit 5: 03-05-23-32-38

Keno: 03-12-20-21-22-24-27-31-34-37-38-41-44-46-48-51-71-72-73-77

Lotto: 21-24-27-29-31-35

Match 4: 12-21-23-24

Powerball: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Load comments