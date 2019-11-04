OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game: 5-1-2

Hit 5: 01-13-21-23-34

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno: 09-10-14-17-19-20-21-23-27-33-36-38-40-42-43-51-57-69-73-75

Lotto: 01-03-08-20-38-45

Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million

Match 4: 04-05-09-15

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

