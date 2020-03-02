Daily Game: 9-6-1

Hit 5: 03-08-14-28-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 01-03-05-09-12-13-22-42-45-47-50-57-64-66-68-69-70-76-77-79

Lotto: 10-30-32-34-38-47

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Match 4: 09-12-14-21

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Load comments