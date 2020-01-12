Daily Game: 5-2-4

Hit 5: 08-12-13-25-32

Keno: 06-15-22-25-30-31-37-40-43-45-47-49-50-65-67-69-72-73-76-79

Lotto: 09-19-34-37-39-47

Match 4: 08-10-11-18

Powerball: 03-21-23-31-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

Load comments