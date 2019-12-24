OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game: 8-8-6

Keno: 02-05-06-16-19-23-25-26-28-39-44-51-52-57-63-64-65-73-74-80

Match 4: 14-16-21-22

Mega Millions: 27-37-48-63-66, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

