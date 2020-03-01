OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game: 1-7-1

Keno: 03-10-13-14-18-20-28-29-33-36-37-39-43-47-51-59-62-67-71-79

Match 4: 04-15-17-22

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

