OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game: 6-4-7

Keno: 03-05-08-09-11-24-25-32-34-37-40-42-50-55-58-61-66-68-70-78

Match 4: 16-20-21-22

Mega Millions: 09-20-36-41-54, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

Load comments