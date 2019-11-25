OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game: 4-2-2

Hit 5: 23-27-30-32-34

Keno: 03-08-10-12-14-15-16-24-26-32-33-41-42-44-47-58-60-64-70-75

Lotto: 03-25-27-36-43-47

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 4: 01-07-21-22

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Load comments