SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After just four years in business, performance marketing agency LT Partners was recognized by partnership management platform impact.com as a top-tier, Diamond level partner as part of the company's new Agency Partner Program, launched today. As one of the four North American agencies to reach Diamond-status, this accomplishment makes LT Partners the youngest and only woman-owned company to achieve this position—reaffirming the agency's competitive position in the affiliate industry.

