SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, is proud to announce that the AdaptDx Pro® has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Innovation and Design Award honorees. This is one of the most sought-after design awards recognizing individuals and companies who solve crucial problems of the world through innovative design.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Fast Company 2022 Innovation by Design Awards for the AdaptDx Pro," stated Clark E. Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO, LumiThera, Inc. "This confirms our excitement for the innovative design of the AdaptDx Pro and further validates our assessment of its importance in the early diagnosis of dry AMD."

