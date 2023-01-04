Lumotive's LCM™ Beam Steering Technology Integrated with AXIBO's Precision eJib™ Robotic Arm Unveiled at CES, Las Vegas, January 5-8

SEATTLE and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of 3D sensors, and AXIBO, a cinema robotics company and the developer of autonomous camera motion control systems, today unveiled AXIBO's Precision eJib™ — a unique, designed-for-cinema, 6-axis robotic arm with 3D sensing capabilities made possible with Lumotive's LCM beam steering technology. The jointly-developed solution (to be demonstrated publicly for the first time tomorrow in Lumotive's booth #5877 at CES 2023) gives photographers and videographers unparalleled capabilities such as smart object targeting and tracking, enhanced image stabilization, and ground-breaking new autofocus features, to produce far crisper images and films combined with automated scene capture.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.