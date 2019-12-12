SEATTLE — Marshawn Lynch has been in town this week, and he paid a visit to the VMAC to say hello (along with the coaches, former teammates and other personnel he knows, his uncle, Lee, still works for the team).
Because he’s still an unrestricted free agent and has not filed retirement papers, the team had to report it as an official visit and it showed up on the league’s transaction wire this week.
That might have led to rumors that the team and Lynch might be interested in a reunion, especially because the Seahawks have a sudden need at tailback with Rashaad Penny’s injury.
But it was quickly made clear by a league source that the team is not signing Lynch, who is 33 years old and has not played since suffering a groin injury against the Seahawks in a game in London on Oct. 14, 2018.
Lynch finished last season on injured reserve and became an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Raiders expired following the season.
Lynch last played for Seattle in 2015, famously announcing his retirement by tweeting a photo of a pair of cleats hanging over an electrical wire during the Super Bowl.
After sitting out a year, he returned to play two seasons for his hometown Raiders and had 1,267 yards on 297 carries with Oakland.
Lynch never announced his retirement, and a report in May said he would return to the Raiders this year if they needed him — but only the Raiders.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Toronto Sun in September on a promotional tour, he answered a question about whether he was really done in the way only he can.
“You know? This time, and I said this before, man. But you know … (long pause) … I’m just going to say s. Shappens. But as of right now? Yeah, I’m done.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.