Helping its customers' buildings work better for decades, MacDonald-Miller is aligning its corporate sustainability goals with intent and action.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions announced its commitment to the MEP 2040 Challenge. The passion MacDonald-Miller has about mechanical systems has always been part of the company's holistic approach to serving its customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Ben Gezon, engineering principal for MacDonald-Miller, said signing the commitment reflects the company's existing priorities. "We are setting up systems to achieve these recognized, measurable, and attainable goals. It helps us organize our efforts that are already aligned with the community."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.