 By Magnolia Medical Technologies

SEATTLE, Sept 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical"), inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) family of products, today announced it filed a motion for permanent injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on September 9, 2022, that would prohibit Kurin, Inc. ("Kurin") from the continued sale of the infringing Kurin Lock products.

