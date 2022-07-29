Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

 By Magnolia Medical Technologies

Jury concludes that Kurin used Magnolia Medical's patented Initial Specimen Diversion Device® technology without permission

SEATTLE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury for the U.S. District Court of Delaware delivered two unanimous verdicts this week in favor of Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical") in a lawsuit against Kurin, Inc., ("Kurin") regarding the unlawful use of its innovative Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) technology. After a two-phased trial and short deliberations, the jury confirmed that Kurin has used Magnolia Medical's patented technology, which is clinically proven to significantly reduce blood culture contamination, without the company's permission. The jury also validated Magnolia Medical's patented technology and awarded significant damages in their final verdict.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.