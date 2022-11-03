Mallinckrodt logo

– Seven scientific abstracts spanning clinical and health economic outcomes research will be presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting, showcasing the breadth of Mallinckrodt's commitment to HRS patients with rapid reduction in kidney function1

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE American: MNK), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that seven scientific abstracts on clinical and health economic outcomes research on treatment with TERLIVAZ® (terlipressin) for adult patients with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) involving rapid reduction in kidney function,1 an acute and life-threatening condition requiring hospitalization2 will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2022 Liver Meeting in Washington, DC, from November 4-8. TERLIVAZ is the first and only FDA-approved product indicated to improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS).1 


