SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 59-year-old Burlington man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to set up a meeting to sell drugs.
At about 10:30 a.m. a Sedro-Woolley police officer — a recruit who had just received his government-issued phone — received a text from someone looking for a person named “Zach,” Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The recruit happened to be partnered that day with Officer Zach Carroll, who responded to the text, Tucker said.
During the conversation the man offered to sell a small amount of marijuana to “Zach,” Tucker said. Officer Carroll agreed and arranged to meet the man at 325 Metcalf Street — which is the location of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department — a fact that was apparently also known to the man, who responded: “The cop shop?”
Before the arranged meeting, officers researched the man and learned what vehicle he might be driving, Tucker said. Officers met him at the arranged time and informed the man that the “Zach” he had been corresponding with was an officer.
The man allegedly handed the drugs and his phone over to officers, who would serve a search warrant on it, Tucker said.
The man was referred to the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office for charges and released, Tucker said.
An hour later, an officer received a call from the man’s wife, wanting to know if her husband was telling the truth that her phone had been seized, according to Tucker.
Officers informed her that it had, indeed, been seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.